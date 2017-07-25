BBC Sport - Becky James looking forward to return to action after gap-year

Cyclist James looking forward to comeback

Becky James says she is looking forward to return to action after a year of baking and walking her dogs.

Following two silver medals at the Olympics in Rio, James has taken time away from the track following a period where she suffered injury woes and a cervical cancer scare.

However, 50 weeks on from Rio, James says she is excited to return to action.

Hear the interview in full on The Friday Night Social with Geraint Hardy from 19:00 BST on BBC Radio Wales.

Top Stories