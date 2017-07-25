Becky James says she is looking forward to return to action after a year of baking and walking her dogs.

Following two silver medals at the Olympics in Rio, James has taken time away from the track following a period where she suffered injury woes and a cervical cancer scare.

However, 50 weeks on from Rio, James says she is excited to return to action.

