Wheelchair rugby: Wales threaten to leave pitch at World Cup

Wales' wheelchair rugby league side are threatening to leave the pitch in their final World Cup match if flash photography takes place after one of their players suffered seizures.

Wales say Harry Jones suffered a seizure in two previous games because of flash photography.

They are scheduled for a fifth-placed play-off game versus Spain on Thursday.

"Harry has been carried off on a stretcher because of photography," Wales manager Mark Andrew Jones said.

Banning flash photography isn't a competition rule at the rugby league World Cup but Wales requested to tournament bosses that announcements be made to both the crowd and photographers.

Wales boss Jones says they are pushing for it to be brought in as a rule in future tournaments.

"There are announcements and posters at every game regarding flash photography. We now remove the team from the pitch until it's sorted," he said.

"Harry has photo sensitive epilepsy and flash photography can affect him quite badly, to the point of a seizure.

"He has had to be carried off on a stretcher because of flash photography.

"We made the organisers aware we would request no flash photography and the organisers have been helpful in trying to make that happen.

"It is not a rule, but Wales rugby league will take it up with international bodies to make it a rule not to use flash photography in the future.

"If we see flash photography, the Wales team will come off the pitch until the problem is sorted.

"If you had seen the condition Harry was in, you would not see that as a drastic measure... it is all about player safety."

