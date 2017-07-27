Elinor Barker: Welsh cyclist will remain on track for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Elinor Barker celebrates winning gold in the points race at the 2017 Cycling World Championships

Elinor Barker says her Olympic ambitions remains on the track at Tokyo 2020 despite plans to race on the road during the build-up.

Barker was part of Team GB's successful team pursuit squad in Rio last year alongside Laura Kenny, Joanna Roswell Shand and Katie Archibald.

The 22-year-old won World Championships points gold in Hong Kong in April 2017.

"I haven't thought beyond Tokyo where my aim is to be back on the track," said Barker.

"I will be committed there to the team pursuit and hopefully the Madison or the omnium."

The Cardiff cyclist also won two track silvers at the World Championships before switching to the road for 2017.

Barker is aiming to be selected for the Great Britain's road team for the World Championships in Bergen, Norway (September 17-24).

This is before doubling up at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April 2018.

"More short-term I would like have a bit more of a push on the road in 2018 and a little bit in 2019 before completely focusing on the track for 2020," said Barker.

"The Commonwealth Games is perfect timing for me next year because it will allow me to do track and road.

"It is a month after the Track World Championships so it will be the end of my track season and the beginning of my road season."

Barker claimed a first professional road victory with a stage win at the Bene Ladies Tour in Holland earlier this month.

"I have enjoyed the road races I have done this year," said Barker.

"I won my first professional stage win in Belgium. It was one of the middles stages of a five stage race.

"I had been riding for a team-mate all day trying to keep her out of danger.

"With 5km to go I was following an attack and turned around and nobody had followed us and there was only two of us.

"We kept going and I got her in a sprint."

Barker heads Great Britain's six-strong team for the Prudential Ride London Classique on Saturday 29 July.

Barker will be joined in the UCI World Tour event by her younger sister Megan, fellow Welsh rider Manon Lloyd, Ellie Dickinson, Claire Rose and Elizabeth-Jane Harris.