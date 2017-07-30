Nathan Cleverly: WBA orders light-heavyweight champion to fight Dmitry Bivol

Nathan Cleverly (right) beat Juergen Braehmer in October 2016 after the German had to retire injured

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered light-heavyweight world champion Nathan Cleverly to fight Dmitry Bivol, the interim champion.

Cleverly, 30, won his belt by beating Juergen Braehmer in October 2016.

According to WBA rules, a champion has 120 days to fight a mandatory challenger and this deadline has already expired for the Welshman.

Bivol won the Interim Championship in May 2016 after defeating Felix Valera.

The Russian 26-year-old has won all 11 of his professional bouts.

Cleverly's record is 30 wins - including 16 knockouts - and three defeats.

The WBA says both boxers' teams have 30 days, as of 27 July, 2017, to reach an agreement or the fight will be called to purse bids.

