Elfyn Evans: Welsh driver aims for first rally win

Welshman Elfyn Evans is hopeful of a first World Rally Championship (WRC) victory after his second place in Finland.

Evans, 28, equalled his career-best WRC result finishing 36 seconds behind Toyota's Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi.

"We're aiming for a first win but naturally at World Championship level everything has to go your way," said Evans.

"The car has to be perfect and you need a bit of luck on your side also."

Evans, who also finished second in Argentina in April, is sixth in the drivers standings with four of the 13 rounds remaining.

"There's still a lot to fight for with the team leading the manufacturers' standings and there's a big job to do to make sure they're still leading come the end of the year.

Evans will trial new DMACK tyres on his Ford Fiesta at the next round of the Championship in Germany, which starts on 17 August.

"We'll have a new tyre in Germany and we'll have to wait and see where we are in terms of competitiveness," added Davies.

"I'm looking forward to testing the new tyres next week and perhaps we'll have a better indication by then of where we hope to finish in Germany."