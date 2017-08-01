How Wales shocked the marathon world

One has no coach, the other trains with his dog.

But marathon runners Josh Griffiths and Andrew Davies are preparing for their first World Championships, and will compete at London 2017 on 4-13 August.

Griffiths, 23, stunned the country's elite runners at April's London Marathon by being the first Briton to finish, while Davies, 37, once played in the Intertoto Cup for then-League of Wales side Caersws.

BBC Wales Sport's Tom Brown spoke to them both ahead of the biggest race of their lives.