Patrick Asselin: Cardiff Devils re-sign Canadian forward for 2017-18 season

Patrick Asselin won three Danish Championships in a row with former side Sonderjyske HC

Cardiff Devils have re-signed forward Patrick Asselin for the 2017-18 season.

Asselin joined the Devils last season after taking a year off from ice hockey during the 2015-16 campaign.

The 30-year-old Canadian finished with 21 goals and 38 assist for 59 points in 67 games last season.

"Patrick is a great two-way forward and as good as he is offensively, he is responsible on the back check and in his own end," said Devils player-coach Andrew Lord.

"He is a big game player and can make those game changing plays that have you just in awe. It wasn't just important for us to get him back, it was vital."