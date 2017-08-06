World Championships 2017: Mixed day for Welsh athletes in London

Media playback is not supported on this device Welshman Griffiths assesses his Marathon performance

World Athletics Championships on the BBC Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times

Welsh club runner Josh Griffiths says appearing in the marathon at the World Athletics Championships was the highlight of his career so far.

The Swansea Harrier, who stunned Britain's elite men at the London Marathon to qualify for London, finished 39th in a time of 2:20.06.

"That was the best experience I have ever had, I loved it out there," he told BBC Sport.

"I come away more motivated than ever to get back on this stage."

Wales' Andrew Davies finished ahead of compatriot Griffiths, in 31st in a time of 2.17.59.

"That was unbelievable - I experienced something like that at Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games but that was on par. It was incredible, you had to lap all the atmosphere up," Davies said.

Callum Hawkins equalled the best performance by a British athlete in the men's marathon by finishing fourth.

Qualifying disappointment

Great Britain debutant Ieuan Thomas failed to progress to the men's 3,000m steeplechase final on Tuesday.

The Cardiff runner, added to the GB team last week, finished 15th in his heat.

"It's my first major championships, there were no real nerves coming in, there was excitement on the line, the crowd were amazing," Thomas said.

"I took that in the first two laps and felt incredible, then when the pace started picking up a little bit I noticed a few laps ticking off that weren't as quick as I thought they felt.

"People started going past me and I started trying to react and I felt I was fighting more than I should have been. I was pushing as hard as I possibly could and I was going nowhere.

"There are a few positives and a lot to work on, but I wanted to come here and prove I deserved my place on the team. I'm just disappointed not to go out there and perform like I know I should have."

There was also disappointment for Welsh hurdler David Omoregie as he failed to make the 110m hurdle semi-finals.

Omoregie failed to earn a fastest loser slot after he finished sixth in heat one in a time of 13.59.

"It's a little disappointing, I clipped a few hurdles and it wasn't the tidiest race," Omoregie said.

"I knew I was coming here in good shape. Ever since last year, missing out on the Olympics, it was my goal to come here and make the team.

"Stepping out on the start and seeing all the crowd was amazing."