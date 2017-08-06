EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales 6-1 Austria

Media playback is not supported on this device EuroHockey: Austria thrashing gives Wales 'belief'

Wales made a stunning start to the women's EuroHockey Championships with a 6-1 win over Austria in the B Division tournament in Cardiff.

Wales led 4-1 at half-time, Tina Evans firing in a penalty corner, before Natasha Marke-Jones, Danni Jordan and Leah Wilkinson also found the net.

Lisa Daley and Marke-Jones's second-half strikes sealed an emphatic win.

Wales are top of Pool B after the opening day and play Poland next on Tuesday, 8 August at 18:00 BST.

Poland lost their opening game 2-0 to Belarus, while in Pool A it was France 0-1 Ukraine and Italy 1-1 Russia.

Wales head coach Kevin Johnson was delighted to have started the tournament in style.

"It was important for us to start well and that gives us confidence, belief and momentum," he said.

"We knew we had to focus on the important things and try and find the game that we have been playing for a while.

"It's kind of hard to know what the 'home thing' is going to be before we get out there playing, but we ran any nervous energy off in the first quarter and settled down."