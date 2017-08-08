EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales beat Poland 1-0 to reach semis

  • From the section Wales
Sophie Clayton who won her 50th cap
Sophie Clayton won her 50th Wales cap in the victory over Austria

Phoebe Richards' goal three minutes from time sealed Wales' place in the EuroHockey Championships B Division semi-finals in Cardiff.

Richards ended the deadlock in a dramatic finish before the end of the pool stages.

Wales finish their group effort against Belarus on Wednesday, 9 August (18:00 BST) and the winners will top Pool B.

The semi-finals are on Friday, 11 August with the final the following day.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 6-1 win over Austria.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured