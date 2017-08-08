EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales beat Poland 1-0 to reach semis
Phoebe Richards' goal three minutes from time sealed Wales' place in the EuroHockey Championships B Division semi-finals in Cardiff.
Richards ended the deadlock in a dramatic finish before the end of the pool stages.
Wales finish their group effort against Belarus on Wednesday, 9 August (18:00 BST) and the winners will top Pool B.
The semi-finals are on Friday, 11 August with the final the following day.
The hosts opened their campaign with a 6-1 win over Austria.