EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales beat Poland 1-0 to reach semis

Sophie Clayton won her 50th Wales cap in the victory over Austria

Phoebe Richards' goal three minutes from time sealed Wales' place in the EuroHockey Championships B Division semi-finals in Cardiff.

Richards ended the deadlock in a dramatic finish before the end of the pool stages.

Wales finish their group effort against Belarus on Wednesday, 9 August (18:00 BST) and the winners will top Pool B.

The semi-finals are on Friday, 11 August with the final the following day.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 6-1 win over Austria.