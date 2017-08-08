BBC Sport - EuroHockey: 'Wales potential is endless' - coach Johnson
EuroHockey: 'Wales potential is endless'
- From the section Wales
Head coach Kevin Johnson says the potential of his Wales women's hockey squad is "endless" after they qualified for their EuroHockey semi finals.
The B Division tournament is being hosted in Cardiff. After beating Austria on Sunday, Wales earned their place in Friday's semi-final by beating Poland 1-0 on Tuesday.
Phoebe Richards' goal with three minutes to go secured qualification with a game to spare.