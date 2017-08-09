EuroHockey Championships 2017: Belarus deny Wales top spot

From the section

Belarus beat Wales 4-2 to deny the hosts top place in their group in the EuroHockey Championships B Division semi-finals in Cardiff.

Captain Abi Welsford and Leah Wilkinson became joint Wales hockey cap record holders with 139 caps, overtaking Wales legend Anne Ellis' tally of 138.

But the duo were denied victory to mark the achievement.

Wales finished second behind Belarus in Pool B and will face Russia in Friday's semi-finals.

Abi Welsford (L) and Leah Wilkinson's record cap achievement was marked with a presentation

Ryta Batura gave Belarus the lead, before Wilkinson equalised. But 25 seconds before half time Sviatlana Bahushevich scored Belarus' second.

Wales' Eloise Laity and Yuliya Mikheichyk exchanged goals before Belarus sealed victory late on.

In the process the visitors ended Wales' 15-match winning run as they booked a final-four encounter against Italy, also on Friday.

The four semi-finalists will be bidding to reach Sunday's final.