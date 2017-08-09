Wales football legend Mark Hughes is happy hockey playing daughter Xenna is level on caps with him, but jokes he has scored more goals.

Xenna has helped Wales reach the EuroHockey Championship II semi-finals in Cardiff, where they face Russia on Friday (16:30 BST) when manager Hughes will be preparing Stoke City for their Premier League opener at Everton, on Saturday.

