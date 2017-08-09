BBC Sport - Mark Hughes: Wales football legend happy at hockey-playing daughter being level on caps

Hughes happy at daughter being level on caps

Wales football legend Mark Hughes is happy hockey playing daughter Xenna is level on caps with him, but jokes he has scored more goals.

Xenna has helped Wales reach the EuroHockey Championship II semi-finals in Cardiff, where they face Russia on Friday (16:30 BST) when manager Hughes will be preparing Stoke City for their Premier League opener at Everton, on Saturday.

