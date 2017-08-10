BBC Sport - Women's T20: Watch as Matthews bowls out Wales' Nicholas
Watch as Western Storm's Welsh player Claire Nicholas tries to hit Southern Vipers' Hayley Matthews to the legside, but is clean bowled by the West Indian.
Nicholas is the first Welsh player in the T20 Super League, a competition in its second season.
Vipers beat Western Storm by nine wickets with Nicholas only conceding six runs from her two overs in her bowling spell.