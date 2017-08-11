BBC Sport - EuroHockey: Wales promotion would be 'out of this world'
EuroHockey: Wales promotion would be 'out of this world'
The Wales women's hockey team leaders speak to BBC Wales Sport ahead of their crucial semi-final with Russia in Cardiff.
A win for the host nation would see them promoted to Europe's top tier of eight for the first time.
The match starts at 16:30 BST at Sophia Gardens.
Meanwhile, the men's team are also aiming for promotion in their EuroHockey Championships in Glasgow.