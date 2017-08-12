BBC Sport - EuroHockey: Wales women 'will come back stronger'
Wales midfielder Sian French tells BBC Wales Sport the team will keep on pushing for promotion to the EuroHockey A Division.
The Wales women's team finished fourth at the 2017 EuroHockey Championships B Division following a 3-0 defeat by Italy in the third place play-off. Only the top two teams - Russia and Belarus - go up.
The next EuroHockey Championships will be held in 2019.