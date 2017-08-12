BBC Sport - EuroHockey: Wales women 'will come back stronger'

EuroHockey: Wales women 'will come back stronger'

  • From the section Wales

Wales midfielder Sian French tells BBC Wales Sport the team will keep on pushing for promotion to the EuroHockey A Division.

The Wales women's team finished fourth at the 2017 EuroHockey Championships B Division following a 3-0 defeat by Italy in the third place play-off. Only the top two teams - Russia and Belarus - go up.

The next EuroHockey Championships will be held in 2019.

Top videos

Video

EuroHockey: Wales women 'will come back stronger'

  • From the section Wales
Video

Not many gave Burnley a chance - Dyche

Video

Special moment to score winning goal - Rooney

Video

Liverpool unlucky to only draw - Klopp

Video

Rooney different class - Koeman

Video

Chelsea lost their heads too easily - Conte

Video

Wagner praises 'clinical' Huddersfield

Video

Who are Defoe's top five Premier League players?

Top Stories