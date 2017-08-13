World Championships 2017: Walker Bethan Davies' joy at Worlds experience

Bethan Davies is aiming to represent Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

Welsh race walker Bethan Davies says competing at the World Athletics Championships in London for Great Britain proved to be the best racing experience she has "ever had".

Davies, 26, finished the 20km women's event 29th in a time of 1:33.10 to be the first Briton home.

"Every step I took there were people shouting my name," said Davies.

"All my friends and family were here, so that was the best experience I've ever had when it comes to racing."

Davies was happy to finish the race strongly: "I'm absolutely over the moon. Conditions were really hot, so when I got on the start line I was like, 'just keep it going, we'll see what happens'.

"There was quite a lot of movement through the field so I just had to focus on what I was doing.

"Near the end I seemed to have a bit of a second wind and just started to pick people off."

The women's race was won by China's Jiayu Yang in 1:25.18.