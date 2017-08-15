Cardiff Devils get ready for new season

Cardiff Devils are in pre-season training camp, preparing for the Elite League season and the Champions Hockey League.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with them to see who their new signings are and how they are fitting in.

The Elite League champions face HC Davos from Switzerland, Bili Tygri Liberec of the Czech Republic and Sweden's Vaxjo Lakers in Group E of the Champions League.

The opening games of the competition are scheduled to be played on Thursday, 24 August and the group stage finishes on Wednesday, 11 October.

Each team plays the others in their group home and away, with the top two teams progressing to the last 16.