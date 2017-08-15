BBC Sport - EuroHockey promotion can be 'game changer' for sport in Wales
Wales' EuroHockey promotion can be 'game changer'
Hockey Wales head of performance Dan Clements tells BBC Wales Sport he believes the men's promotion to Europe's top tier will transform the sport in Wales.
Wales lost their EuroHockey Championship II final to Scotland, but both teams have been promoted to the A Division.
Meanwhile, the women came fourth in their EuroHockey Championship II in Cardiff - their highest finish since 2009.