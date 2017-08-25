David Brooks: Player who switched allegiance to England is named in Wales squad

David Brooks made four appearances for Sheffield United last season

David Brooks is in Wales' Under-21 squad for European Championship qualifiers after previously choosing to play for England.

Sheffield United's Brooks, 20, was named in England's squad for the Toulon Tournament in May, just 11 minutes after he withdrew for Wales' squad.

He was England's player of the tournament in France.

Wales travel to Switzerland on 1 September before taking on Portugal in Chaves four days later.

Age-grade manager Robert Page has also named Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson in his squad, while George Thomas - who recently completed a move to Leicester City - is also included.

Wales: Luke Pilling, Owen Evans, Cola Dasilva, Cameron Coxe, Chris Mepham, Regan Poole, Aron Davies , Rhys Abbruzzese, Joe Rodon, Matthew Smith, Nathan Broadhead, Jack Evans, David Brooks, Mark Harris, Tyler Roberts, George Thomas, Harry Wilson, Daniel James