BBC Wales Sport meets 15-year-old Aidan Heslop who is aiming to become Wales' first Commonwealth diver in two decades.

Heslop, who dives at Tom Daley's old pool in Plymouth, recently won the International Cliff Diving Championships in Switzerland.

He trains for his high diving by jumping off a 24m platform into a water-filled quarry in Cornwall, but hopes to represent Wales in 10m platform at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He would be the first Welshman to dive at a Commonwealth Games since Robert Morgan in 1998.

Switzerland footage courtesy of the World High Diving Federation