UFC: Jack Marshman to fight Antonio Carlos in Brazil in October

Jack Marshman - UFC's first Welshman

Welshman Jack Marshman has been added to the bill for Ultimate Fighting Championship's return to Brazil.

Marshman, the first Welshman to compete in UFC, will face Brazilian Antonio Carlos Junior in Sao Paulo on Saturday, 28 October.

Carlos Junior has won his last three contests against, Eric Spicely, Marvin Vettori and Leonardo Augusto Guimaraes.

Marshman won his UFC debut but was beaten by Thiago Santos in Canada in February in his last fight.