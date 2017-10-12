BBC Sport - Carys Parry: the Commonwealth hopeful as competitor and coach

Commonwealth hopeful Parry as competitor and coach

  • From the section Wales

BBC Sport Wales meets hammer throwers Carys Parry and Osian Jones - the coach and her protégé who could compete together at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Parry, 36, and Jones, 24, hold the women's and men's Welsh records respectively.

They have both achieved the 'A' qualifying standard for next year's Commonwealths in Australia, meaning Parry could go as both a competitor and coach.

Top videos

Video

Commonwealth hopeful Parry as competitor and coach

  • From the section Wales
Video

How is Klopp doing at Liverpool? Fans and experts' verdict

Video

Heartbreak for Wales - where did it go wrong?

Video

Have you ever seen a miss worse than this?

Video

‘Bayern appointing Heynckes is desperate’

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Paralympian Cockroft thanks her Unsung Hero

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories