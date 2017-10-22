Elite Ice Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Nottingham Panthers

Cardiff Devils celebrate
Cardiff Devils bounced back from Saturday's 4-0 defeat against Sheffield Steelers

Captain Jake Morissette scored a hat-trick to help Cardiff Devils beat Nottingham Panthers at Ice Arena Wales.

Morisette struck twice as the Devils raced into a 4-0 lead, with Joey Martin and Paul Crowder also scoring.

Eric Lindhagen responded for the Panthers, only for Morissette and Josh Batch to extend the hosts' advantage to 6-1.

Raphael Bussieres scored for the Panthers in the third period but the Devils were comfortable winners.

The Welsh side welcome Coventry Blaze to Ice Arena Wales on Saturday, 28 October.

