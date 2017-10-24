BBC Sport - Jones on Williams: 'Her opponents just don't want to be there'

'Her opponents just don't want to be there'

  • From the section Wales

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones tells BBC Sport Wales fellow Welsh fighter Lauren Williams is 'definitely one to watch' after her World Grand Prix gold in London.

Williams, 18, defeated world champion Ruth Gbagbi in the -67kg World Grand Prix final on Friday to secure her first major senior title.

Jones then won her -57kg division in London on Saturday and says the rest of the GB team has been inspired by the teenager Williams' success, with Jones tipping her for greatness.

Top videos

Video

'Her opponents just don't want to be there'

  • From the section Wales
Video

'Everton look like a group of players, not a team'

Video

Runners take wrong turn during Venice Marathon

  • From the section News
Video

'I thought my head was going to explode'

Audio

Everton is 'the next step' for Dyche - Wright

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Near miss! Fans sail close to the wind

  • From the section Sailing
Video

Watch Koeman's final MOTD interview

Video

Could Moyes replace Koeman at Everton?

Audio

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories