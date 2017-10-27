Tim Vaughan: Master Dancer gives Welsh trainer first Cheltenham win

Tim Vaughan set up in Pant Wilkin Stables in 2008 - on Cheltenham Gold Cup day

Trainer Tim Vaughan was thrilled to claim his first winner at Cheltenham, as champion jockey Richard Johnson steered Master Dancer to success in the Brandon Hill Capital Handicap Hurdle.

The 12-1 shot was under pressure from Vivas, Kk Lexion and Hallings Comet but strode away to win by 10 lengths.

"Knowing my record at Cheltenham it's a bit of a surprise!" Vaughan said.

"It's long overdue, but I'm delighted and it's great for the staff at home as well."

Vaughan has produced plenty of winners from his Pant Wilkin Stables, just outside Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan, but is delighted to lay his Cheltenham jinx to rest.

"Everyone winds me up about it and it had just got the point where I've said to myself 'I can't do any more and I'm trying my best'," he added.

"It's lovely to have a winner here and it's nice that Dickie (Johnson) is on board as we've been together a long time.