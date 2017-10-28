Wales' Joe Cordina claims fifth professional win on the Joshua-Takam undercard
Wales' Joe Cordina made it five professional wins from five as he outclassed Spain's Lesther Cantillano.
Cordina - the only Welshman on the Anthony Joshua bill at the Principality Stadium - hit the ring directly before the main event of the evening.
A crowd of over 70,000 did not faze the Cardiff boxer who looked busy as he dominated from start to finish.
Cordina scored a knockdown in round two and was always the aggressor, winning 40-35 on the referees card.