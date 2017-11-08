Mica Moore set for World Cup bobsleigh opener

Mica Moore and Mica McNeill won the World Junior Championships in January 2017

Mica Moore will begin the quest to realise her Winter Olympics dream when she starts her World Cup campaign in Lake Placid on Thursday.

Moore will partner Mica McNeill in the first of eight World Cup rounds.

The women's team had their funding cut in September by British Bobsleigh before raising £30,000 through a crowd funding page.

"The money has helped massively and we can put all our energies into racing," said Moore.

The financial assistance has helped the team prepare for qualification for February's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

"It has enabled us to make sure we are comfortable," said Moore.

"That side of things is sorted and we can just focus on the racing aspect."

Moore, 24, insisted BBSA were still aiding the women's team.

"Nothing has changed," said Moore.

"We have had all the help we can have from the medical and coaching side.

"We are one team and there is a good atmosphere within the team."

Moore, McNeill and Aleasha Kiddle have spent time at a training camp in Whistler, Canada before moving over to New York City.

They have been unable to spend as many sessions on ice because of unseasonal warm weather in north America.

McNeill is the driver while Moore has been given the first chance to act as her brake woman for a pairing that won Junior World Championship gold in January.

"We are looking forward to getting our campaign underway and excited to start sliding," said Moore.

"Any time you can get out on ice is a chance to show what you can do.

"Going into this I feel in a good position and feel we can show what we are capable of."

To realise her Olympics dream, Moore has to remain in the top two brake women in the squad while the GB squad must stay in the top 30 in the world rankings to be in contention for Pyeongchang.

"It is coming around so quickly and I am determined to get there and it's my end goal," said Moore.

"It is an obtainable target but we have to remain focused."

Moore is one of three Welsh competitors in action this week with Pembrokeshire's Bruce Tasker in the two-man bobsleigh and Wrexham skeleton slider Laura Deas also competing alongside Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold.