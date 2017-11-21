BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Voting terms and conditions

BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year award 2017 Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Date and time: Monday, 4 December at 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live video stream on the BBC website, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app, with coverage and updates also on BBC RW and BBC RC.

Six contenders have made the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017 award shortlist.

They are: Footballer Gareth Bale, cyclist Elinor Barker, Para athlete Aled Sion Davies, rugby union player Jonathan Davies, judoka Natalie Powell and cyclist Geraint Thomas.

Former Great Britain athlete and Wales rugby union wing Nigel Walker is chair of the judging panel.

The winner will be revealed during a live awards show at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on Monday 4 December 2017 after a public vote.

You will be able to vote by telephone or - for the first time - online for the nominee of your choice. Voting will open at 08:00 GMT on Monday, 27 November and will close on 18:00 GMT on Saturday, 2 December.

Full details on how to vote will be available from Monday, 27 November in English on bbc.co.uk/sportwales and in Welsh on bbc.co.uk/cymrufyw.

The nominations processes, criteria and voting details (where applicable) for each award are outlined below.

MAIN AWARD - NOMINATION PROCESS & CRITERIA

This award goes to the sportsperson whose actions have most captured the public's imagination during 2017.

An expert panel (hereafter 'the Panel') will be convened in November 2017 in Cardiff to decide the shortlist of sportspeople for the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year award.

The BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year production team will provide the Panel with an extensive list of the top sportspeople from 2017, including information on their achievements. The Panel will be free to consider other potential candidates.

The Panel will comprise 5 members this year:

Nigel Walker (chair)

Brian Davies

Sarah Thomas

Steve James

Nathan Blake

The Panel will also:

• Undertake a back-up vote for the main award (in the unlikely event of voting difficulties on the night of the show).

The Panel will select a short list of sportspeople for the main award on the basis of the following criteria:

• Reflects Wales's sporting achievements on the national and/or international stage;

• Represents the breadth and depth of sport in Wales; and

• Takes into account 'impact' over and beyond the sport or sporting achievement in question.

Sports people are eligible to win the main BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year award if they represent or are eligible to represent Wales at international sport.

Non-playing coaches or management are not eligible.

The Panel will endeavour to produce a shortlist based on reaching a consensus view. If a consensus view cannot be reached on all or some of the candidates, then the Panel will be asked to vote for the remaining candidates. In the event of a tied vote, the chairperson's decision (Nigel Walker) will be binding.

The shortlist of contenders will be announced during BBC Wales Today on BBC One Wales later in November and will also appear on the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year website.

MAIN AWARD - PUBLIC VOTE

The public will decide the winner from the shortlist of contenders from Monday 27 November - Saturday 2 December 2017 inclusive with a vote. The result will be independently verified. In the unlikely event of:

• A tie in the public vote amongst the two contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two. There will be no award in second place category and the third place category award will go to the contender scoring highest after the two in the tie.

• A tie in the public vote amongst the three contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst the three and there will be no awards in second and third place categories.

• A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the second highest number of votes, the second place award will be shared amongst those two and there will be no award in third place category.

• A tie in the public vote amongst two contenders obtaining the third highest number of votes, the third place award will be shared amongst those two.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award honours someone who has made a major impact on the world of sport in Wales during their lifetime. It is decided by the panel of judges as described above. The award will be presented live on the Wales Sport Awards programme on Monday 4 December 2017.

COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award honours the coach or manager whom it is felt has made the biggest impact in Welsh sport during 2017. It is solely decided by the panel of judges as described above. There is no public vote. The award will be presented live on the Wales Sport Awards programme on Monday 4 December 2017.

TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

This award honours the team which is felt to have made the biggest impact in Welsh sport during 2017. It is solely decided by the panel of judges as described above. There is no public vote. The award will be presented live on the Wales Sport Awards programme on Monday 4 December 2017.