BBC Sport - Dani Rowe on switching allegiance to Wales for Commonwealth Games

Olympian Rowe an 'honorary Welsh girl'

  • From the section Wales

Since winning gold in the team pursuit at the London Olympics in 2012, it has been a rollercoaster ride for Dani Rowe, formerly known as Dani King.

A devastating crash in 2014 which put her in intensive care severely affected her chances of making the Olympic team for Rio.

However, she describes the last year as being the happiest of her life, in which she married Matthew Rowe, brother of Team Sky's Luke Rowe.

Despite competing for England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, Rowe will be wearing the red of Wales on the Gold Coast.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with her during a training camp in Gran Canaria as she targets a podium finish on the road in Australia.

Top videos

Video

Olympian Rowe an 'honorary Welsh girl'

  • From the section Wales
Video

Advent calendar: Joshua & Klitschko face off

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Johnson excited for Man Utd match

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Desperate situation is now comfortable - Allardyce

Video

Maro Itoje: My jaw ballooned like Buzz Lightyear

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Meet the 100-year-old football fan

  • From the section News

Top Stories