Who are Wales' Paralympic skiers?

BBC Sport Wales meets Chris Lloyd and Menna Fitzpatrick - the first Welsh skiers to be selected for a Winter Paralympics.

Lloyd, 43 and from Pontypridd, was told he would never ski again after a rally car crash in 2011 left him paralysed from the neck down.

But two years of intense rehabilitation later, he was in the British team.

Nineteen-year-old Menna Fitzpatrick has 5% vision and skis behind guide Jennifer Kehoe. The pair became the first British skiers to win the overall visually-impaired World Cup title in 2016.

The Winter Paralympics begin in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Friday, 9 March.