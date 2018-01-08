BBC Sport - Welsh teenage skier Fitzpatrick: Paralympic call-up 'means everything'
Menna Fitzpatrick: Paralympic call-up 'means everything'
Welsh para skier Menna Fitzpatrick says her inclusion in the Great Britain Paralympic squad 'means everything to her'.
The 19-year-old has been selected in the visually-impaired category alongside guide Jennifer Kehoe.
The pair have been excellent form so far this season with four medals in their first four World Cup races in December.