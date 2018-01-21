Former Glamorgan chairman & ex-Ebbw Vale RFC president Paul Russell dies

Paul Russell pictured in August, 2011 at Glamorgan's annual general meeting

Paul Russell, a former Glamorgan cricket club chairman and ex-Ebbw Vale RFC president, has died.

Russell became the Welsh county's chairman in 2003 and left the role in 2011.

During that time he helped turn their home ground in Cardiff into a Test and one day international cricket venue.

Ebbw Vale issued a statement praising Russell for the role he played after rugby union turned professional in 1995.

In the statement, The Steelmen said: "Those of us that were fortunate to follow the club at that time have fantastic memories to thank Paul for.

"His contribution to his home town club cannot be underestimated and will never be forgotten."