Jack Marshman: Welshman joins John Phillips at UFC Fight Night 127

Both of Jack Marshman's previous UFC defeats have come against Brazilians

Welsh fighter Jack Marshman will face Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in his fifth UFC bout in London in March.

The 28-year-old from Abertillery has won two of his four fights in the UFC and has a combined fighting record of 22 wins and seven defeats.

His last fight, against Antonio Carlos Jr, ended in a first-round submission defeat back in October 2017.

Marshman - a serving paratrooper - will join fellow Welshman John Phillips at UFC London on 17 March at the O2 Arena.