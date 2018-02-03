BBC Sport - Dan Biggar expects Six Nations return for Italy or Ireland match

Dan Biggar expects Six Nations return

  • From the section Wales

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar tells Clwb Rygbi's Catrin Heledd that he expects to make his Six Nations return for the Ireland or Italy matches.

Wales began their Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive 34-7 victory over Scotland at the Principality Stadium and face England on 10 February.

Wales travel to play Ireland on 24 February before hosting Italy on 11 March.

Top videos

Video

Dan Biggar expects Six Nations return

  • From the section Wales
Video

Gatland had feeling Wales would 'batter' Scotland

Video

Cats, Coffee & Ed Sheeran: The 'important' Six Nations questions

Video

City were 'outstanding' against Burnley - Guardiola

Video

Reds had to breakdown Huddersfield's 'Berlin Wall' - Mourinho

Video

Extended interview: Pochettino on life outside football

Video

Norrie produces stunning comeback - his five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Top Stories