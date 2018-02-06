Ashley Brace: Welsh boxer to fight Xenia Jorneac for European title

Ashley Brace also works as a teaching assistant and works her training around her day job

Ashley Brace will fight Germany's Xenia Jorneac for the vacant European super-flyweight championship at the Ice Arena Wales on 14 April.

Ebbw Vale's Brace, 26, drew against Melanie Sorroche last December in a European bantamweight title bout, but has dropped down in weight for Jorneac.

"Moving down to super-flyweight will give me a big advantage in size and strength," said the undefeated Brace.

Southpaw Jorneac has only lost to undefeated fighters in her career.

"I know that, with the team around me, I will be fighting for world titles very soon and beating Xenia on 14 April will put me in the perfect position to do so," added Brace.

"This is a must win for me, I want to make a statement."

Former Welsh super-welterweight champion Tony Dixon will fight Pontypool's Kieran Gething for the welterweight title on the night's undercard.

Dixon claimed the super-welterweight title in sensational fashion last March with a 100 second knockout of Wrexham's Mike Jones before losing on points in December to Ted Cheeseman.

Undefeated prospects Daniel Barton from Newport and Swansea's Kristian Touze also fight on the undercard.