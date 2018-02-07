Ben Llewellin: Shooter wants Commonwealth gold after breaking world record

Media playback is not supported on this device Shooter Llewellin: from a world record to Commonwealth gold?

Welsh clay shooter Ben Llewellin says breaking a world record was "great preparation" for his first Commonwealth Games in April.

Llewellin, whose father David is a two-time British Rally Champion, will compete in the shotgun discipline.

The 23-year-old from Pembrokeshire is ranked fifth in the world.

"2017 was a great year for me. All the way through the year I had some great performances but the end was the highlight," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I went to India - the World Cup final - and set a new world record ,then headed to the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth test event and won gold there too.

"Having that great result has given me some confidence for [the Commonwealth Games in] April."

Llewellin shot 59 out of 60 to set a skeet world record in the India World Cup final in October.

Italian Riccardo Filippelli then equalled the feat but Llewellin remains the joint record holder.

Father's knowledge 'a massive help'

The most successful spell of David Llewellin's career came when he was driving with the Toyota team

Llewellin - who is also a qualified carpenter - trains on the family farm near Haverfordwest.

He built his own practice shooting range in one of their fields.

Ben's father David won the British Rally Championship in 1989 and 1990 and, despite the clear difference in their chosen sports, Llewellin junior says his father's advice has helped his progression in shooting.

"No matter what the sport is, they all cross over with how you approach each competition," he said.

"There's so much advice and knowledge he's passed on from his rallying experience that I've been able to relate to my shooting experience.

"I've definitely got my sights on a medal - gold - but I'm taking it day by day, target by target and then when we get to the end, we'll see where we are.

"I'm looking forward to making my own path in sporting success."

The 2018 Commonwealth Games begin on 4 April on Australia's Gold Coast.