Luke Rowe: Team Sky to make Abu Dhabi return

Team Sky's Luke Rowe will ride the Abu Dhabi Tour on 21 February - just over six months after breaking his leg.

The Welshman expected to miss at least a year of action after fracturing his tibia and fibula while white-water rafting on his brother's stag party in Prague last August.

Rowe helped Chris Froome win the 2017 Tour de France but has yet to decide on his Grand Tour plans this year.

"I broke my leg in 25 places - it was a really bad injury," he said.

"But I'm on the road back to say the least. It's going pretty well.

"The messages I've had have been humbling and the support from fans has been amazing.

"I'm just looking forward to getting back."

Rowe finished as lanterne rouge at last year's Tour de France, an honour for the rider in last place on general classification, noting the sacrifice of their own ambitions to help their team's bid for yellow.

The 27-year-old has been included in Wales' team for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.