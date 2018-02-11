Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils 7-3 Nottingham Panthers

From the section

Joey Haddad scored the Devils fourth goal of the night with 5 minutes remaining in the second period.

The Cardiff Devils came from a goal down to beat Nottingham Panthers 7-3 at Ice Arena Wales on Sunday.

Jeff Brown had given the visitors the lead but four second-period goals gave the Devils a commanding advantage.

Just 18 seconds separated the Devils' fifth and sixth goals before Justin Faryna scored his fourth and the Devils' seventh goal of the night.

Zack Phillips and Yann Sauve scored consolations for Panthers, who stay seventh in the Elite League.

The Devils remain in first.

The Devils now face five successive away games, starting at Guildford Flames on Wednesday night.

The two sides meet against at the National Ice Centre on Saturday.