Volta ao Algarve: Geraint Thomas finishes stage one safely as Groenewegen wins

Geraint Thomas (right) has played an important role in helping Chris Froome (left) win four Tour de France titles

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas safely navigated stage one of the Volta ao Algarve, which was won by Dylan Groenewegen of the Lotto NL-Jumbo team.

Groenewegen triumphed after a sprint finish, with FDJ's Arnaud Demare second and Cofidis' Hugo Hofstetter third.

Thomas finished comfortably in the peloton alongside Sky team-mate and fellow Welshman Owain Doull.

Thomas is riding in his first race of the season and won the Volta ao Algarve in 2015 and 2016.

"I stayed out of trouble which was the main thing. It was a bit chaotic at the end but I was with the boys out the front," said Thomas.

"There were two big crashes at the end but we avoided them. I'm not quite where I normally am but I'll be there or thereabouts."