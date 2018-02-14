Elite League: Guildford Flames 2-5 Cardiff Devils

Guildford Flames beat the Cardiff Devils 3-2 the last time the sides met at the Guildford Spectrum

Cardiff Devils stay nine points clear at the top of the Elite League standings after a 5-2 away win over Guildford Flames.

Two goals from Joey Haddad were cancelled out by the Flames before Justin Faryna gave the visitors the lead at the end of the second period.

Layne Ulmer and Joey Martin sealed the Devils' win early in the third period.

Guildford slip one place to fifth whilst the Devils take another step towards the Elite League title.

Table-topping Devils face Nottingham Panthers next on Saturday and the Flames travel to Sheffield to take on the Steelers.