Aled Sion Davies to compete in able-bodied shot put

Aled Sion Davies has dominated the F42 shot put and discus at the past three World Para Athletics Championships

Para-athlete Aled Sion Davies will compete in his first able-bodied British championship event this weekend.

The three-time double world champion from Bridgend will compete in the shot put in the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The 26-year-old cannot compete in the 2018 Commonwealth Games as his disciplines are not in the programme.

But he wants to reach an able-bodied final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Davies said he was "really excited" for the event after what he described as a "rough couple of months".

After the World Championships last summer he upped his training, which had "taken its toll", notably at the Welsh Indoor Championships in January where he said his "throwing was way off".

"We've toned down the training now and I'm really hoping things will come together tomorrow [Saturday]," he said.

"To be the first ever Paralympian [shot putter] to do this is really exciting."

Davies said he wanted to go against able-bodied athletes to see how far he could take his sport.

Aled Davies has won 12 gold medals at world, European and Paralympic level

"I know I can throw a lot, lot further so it gives me the motivation to be alongside the able-bodied guys.

"I know if I do that my Paralympic events are going to go through the roof, but I want to see how far I can throw while I'm healthy and while I'm able to."

Davies said there were a lot of new emotions to deal with.

"I normally go into events where I'm the one to beat and I know I can control the outcome quite comfortably.

"But I'm well out of my depth here... I hope it's going to bring out a different side of me.

"I know there are 10 competitors. I'm ranked ninth and eight are going to make the final so if I can make that it'll be job done."

Davies' long term aim is to achieve the Commonwealth standard and throw a distance of 18.50m. His T-42 world record is 17.52m.

He admits to being "nowhere near that", but hopes to "deliver something good tomorrow when it matters".

"People talk about Paralympic sport, legacy and equality and I think if I can achieve the same standard as able-bodied people with only using one of my legs then there's no excuses really."