All eyes on James Ball at Para-Cycling World Championships

James Ball (right) won two gold medals with pilot Matt Rotherham at the 2017 World Championships in Los Angeles

All eyes will be on "the ball" at this month's Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Brazil.

Welsh cyclist James Ball travels to Rio as the defending champion of the kilo and sprint events.

The competition takes place from 22-25 March.

Just a few days later Ball will jet off to Australia to represent Wales in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old grew up in Ponthir, Torfaen county, and competes in the visually impaired or blind category.

It sees him piloted on a tandem bike by another rider.

A gifted sprinter, Ball won silver in the 2010 BT Paralympic World Cup in Manchester

Ball lives with his girlfriend opposite the velodrome in Manchester, where he regularly trains.

But his sporting journey hasn't always been on two wheels, it began in the pool when he was eight-years-old.

He swam for Disability Sport Wales clubs at national level, but at the same time fell in love with athletics, excelling at the 100m and 200m sprints.

"It got to the point where I just had to focus on one, so I chose athletics when I was about 12 or 13," he said.

London calling

He had his sights set on competing at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

"London was the goal. I used to train in Cardiff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and then I would go up to Loughborough to do sessions with my coach at the weekends."

Ball's dedication would be rewarded with a silver medal at the Manchester Paralympic World Cup, but heartbreak was waiting around the corner.

He suffered a grade three tear to his hamstring on 2 April 2012, just weeks before selection for Team GB was announced.

"I remember sitting on the track and thinking this is it. I couldn't walk and my leg just went black," he said.

"I was in line to be selected because my times were fast enough."

James Ball competed in his first World Championships in Montichiari, Italy with Craig McClean

Ball was helped back to fitness by the Welsh Institute of Sport and said it took a few months to get back to normal.

"But when it came to actually sprinting again, it would pull because it was so close to the nerve," he said.

Ball admits he never knew anything other than sport.

"I've never really had a job. My parents always asked me what I was going to do if things didn't work out... I didn't really have a back up plan."

He kept himself ticking over until British Cycling came to his gym and set up a turbo bike for testing.

"I kind of knew they were coming, but I didn't have a clue about cycling if I'm honest."

Ball heard nothing for two or three months, but said they came back to test again and "it pretty much snowballed from there".

James Ball was a double world champion after less than two years as a competitive cyclist

He had to do a one minute, three minute and 12 minute test.

"They said I definitely wasn't an endurance rider... I went from running for 10 seconds, to having to sprint for a whole minute!"

But the coaches did spot Ball's sprinting potential.

He was summoned to Manchester to try tandem cycling with Craig McClean, who is regarded as one of the great British track cyclists having won Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Track Cycling medals.

"I didn't know who he was at the time," admitted Ball, "everyone was telling me to Google him."

In hindsight Ball said he "couldn't have had anyone better" to start him on his cycling career.

'Whirlwind experience'

Less than a year after taking up the sport, he found himself competing with McClean at the 2016 Para-cycling Track World Championships in Italy.

"I wasn't expecting to go after never being selected for a World Championships before, even that was pretty special.

"We came away with a bronze medal in the sprint. It was my first world medal and I didn't really care what colour it was. I couldn't have asked for anything more."

Ball also wasn't expecting to go to the Paralympics in Rio that summer, but with Russia being excluded from the games, it opened up a place for him and McClean.

"It was a whirlwind experience being out there because I wasn't meant to go," he said.

"You get a phone call and it's either a yes or a no, and we got told no twice."

Ball said the experience was "absolutely amazing" as there was "no real pressure".

"To be honest I was just happy to receive the kit."

Ball and McClean came a respectable fifth in the kilo.

James Ball and Matt Rotherham set one of the fastest times in the kilo in Los Angeles

2017 would prove to be Ball's golden year.

Partnered with Matt Rotherham, he claimed gold in both the kilo and sprint events at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old returns to Rio this month to defend his titles with Peter Mitchell, this time with the luxury of preparation.

He said: "It's a great feeling heading back.

"I'm excited to compete and I know we've done all we can to ensure we put on a world class performance."

Outside of sport, Ball said he enjoys playing the drums and used to be in a band when he was home in Wales

He described the pressure of being the defending champion as a "mixed bag", adding that his "nerves are not like they were the first time".

"I'm just proud to represent my country and hopefully deliver on the day."

This year will also be the first time Ball has had a chance to compete in the Commonwealth Games.

"I'm proud to represent Wales," he said, "because in athletics my events were never in it, so I would never had been able to compete.

"It's only tandems from para-cycling that get to represent, so I'm very lucky."

Asked about his chances, he said: "I definitely fancy a medal, it's just what colour.

"Scotland will be the ones to look out for."

Ball's ultimate aim is to compete and win gold in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.