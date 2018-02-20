Jackson Page: Teenager will compete in Welsh Open

Page reached the third round of the 2017 Welsh Open as a 15-year-old schoolboy

Teenage snooker sensation Jackson Page will be competing in the Welsh Open again after his remarkable run in the tournament last year.

The 16-year-old from Ebbw Vale, who is still an amateur, replaces Joe Swail who has pulled out due to a family illness.

He will face England's Sean O'Sullivan in the first round on Monday.

Page reached the last 32 in 2017 as a wildcard, before losing to the eventual runner-up Judd Trump.

He beat professional players Jason Weston and John Astley in the first two rounds.

Page's snooker idol is Ronnie O'Sullivan who he played in the first round of the UK Championship in November

Page was not awarded a wildcard by Welsh Snooker this time around - former professional Darren Morgan secured one wildcard by beating Page in the final of the Robert Harrhy Memorial tournament in Cwmbran in January.

Welsh amateur champion Rhydian Richards was given the other wildcard.

Morgan, who was runner-up at the first ever Welsh Open in 1992, will play against Richards in a pre-qualifier also on Monday.