Wales women centre Kerin Lake said she hopes to make her five-year-old son proud when her team goes up against Italy at the Principality Stadium on Mother's Day (Sunday).

The 27-year-old Ospreys player said it was difficult to juggle rugby with motherhood, but is grateful she has a "really supportive family network".

"It is hard, but it's a small sacrifice to make for a small amount of time to make him proud," she said.