Welsh runner Dewi Griffiths says he is "gutted" after having to withdraw from the 2018 Commonwealth Games through injury.

The 26-year-old was due to run in the 5,000m and 10,000m on Australia's Gold Coast, but was told he cannot compete after being diagnosed with a stress fracture to his hip.

He said the disappointment was "part of being an athlete" and there will "always be another race".