BBC Sport - Injured Dewi Griffiths 'gutted' after Commonwealths withdrawal

Griffiths 'gutted' to miss Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales

Welsh runner Dewi Griffiths says he is "gutted" after having to withdraw from the 2018 Commonwealth Games through injury.

The 26-year-old was due to run in the 5,000m and 10,000m on Australia's Gold Coast, but was told he cannot compete after being diagnosed with a stress fracture to his hip.

He said the disappointment was "part of being an athlete" and there will "always be another race".

Top videos

Video

Griffiths 'gutted' to miss Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales
Video

'Just a big match' - Mourinho & Klopp's contrasting views

Video

'Opening up was the best thing I’ve ever done’

  • From the section Sport
Video

Grenfell 'red tape' compelled Bertrand to help

Video

The Vaccines take on Lawro - Premier League Predictions

Video

Five best tries as GB beat USA in quad nations

Video

Froome backs under-fire Brailsford

Video

Players not celebrating 'does my head in' - Ince

Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Top Stories