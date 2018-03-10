Superleague Netball: Celtic Dragons 49-40 Severn Stars

Celtic Dragons are now sixth place in the league

Celtic Dragons claimed a successive win in Superleague Netball with a 49-40 victory over Worcester's Severn Stars.

There was nothing to split the two teams after the first two quarters, but new interim coach Julie Hoornweg saw her side take a five goal lead in the third.

That lead was extended by nine goals come the final whistle.

Celtic Dragons' next match is away to table toppers Wasps Netball on Sunday, 18 March.

Player of the match, goal shooter Cara Moseley shot 85% to help her team achieve successive wins for the first time in four years.

"I'm pleased to be on court and be part of this great team," she said.

"It's been a while since we've done back to back wins, there's no reason why we can't do it again."