Elite League: Cardiff Devils 8-0 Edinburgh Capitals

Joey Haddad assisted the Devils' first two goals before scoring their third

Cardiff Devils bounced back from their Challenge Cup final defeat with a comfortable 8-0 win over Edinburgh Capitals.

Goals from Matthew Myers, Patrick Asselin (2), Joey Haddad, Jake Morisette, Mark Richardson, Matt Pope and Gleason Fournier ensure the Devils remain top of the Elite League table.

Edinburgh remain bottom, having only won five times this season.

Devils will be back in action away to Sheffield Steelers on Sunday.

They will then welcome them back to Ice Arena Wales on Wednesday.