BBC Sport - UFC: Behind the scenes with John Phillips ahead of his debut
UFC: 'You can't compete with concrete'
BBC Sport Wales follows John Phillips as he prepares to make his UFC debut in London on Saturday, 17 March against the "Kid Dynamite" Charles Byrd.
The UFC middleweight has twice had his debut postponed. First he had visa problems which prevented him from fighting in the USA, before injury.
But after weeks of intense preparation and gruelling training, Phillips says he is ready to make his mark in London.