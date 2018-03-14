Elite League Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils 6-3 Sheffield Steelers

The Cardiff Devils need just three more points to guarantee the Elite League regular season title

Cardiff Devils beat Sheffield Steelers 6-3 at the Ice Arena Wales, getting revenge for last week's defeat.

Gleason Fournier, Joey Haddad, Joey Martin and Andrew Hotham put the Devils 4-0 up before Mathieu Roy and Ben O'Connor made it 4-2 on the night.

Patrick Asselin and Fournier added more goals for the Devils either side of a Levi Nelson consolation for Steelers.

Devils travel to Belfast to play Giants on Friday whilst the Steelers face the Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

Victory for the Devils over the Giants would leave them on 81 points, a tally second-place Manchester Storm could only equal at best.

If Storm fail to win at Guildford Flames on Saturday following a Devils win, the Welsh side will be crowned Elite League regular season champions for the second year in a row.